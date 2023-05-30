Private healthcare admissions hit record high amid NHS struggles

The latest Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN) data shows that there were a record quarterly number of private healthcare admissions in Q4 2022 as strains on the NHS continue to push more people and employers towards the private sector.

In total, there were around 207,000 admissions driven by continuing growth in insured treatments (140,000) as more businesses and households turn to private healthcare plans to safeguard the health of employees and family members due to the growing difficulties in getting treatment on the NHS.

The total number of private healthcare admission in 2022 was the highest since records began at 820,000, up 5% on pre-pandemic levels.

Brett Hill, Head of Health & Protection at leading independent consultancy Broadstone, commented: “The incredible pressures on the NHS including record waiting lists, deteriorating public health and pay disputes are undoubtedly driving greater demand within the private healthcare sector.

“Employers are increasingly recognising that they need to invest in private healthcare options to protecting the health and wealth of their employees and this is now a mission-critical business investment.

“In the short- to medium-term, there appears little prospect of the strains on the public health system easing and we are likely to see continued strong demand for private healthcare in what could become a ‘new normal’ for this country.”