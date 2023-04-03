‘Proactively settled’ trial to proceed says the FOS as it publishes Feedback Statement on outcome reporting consultation

|The Financial Ombudsman Service(FOS) has published its consultation Feedback Statement on proposed amendments to the way it reports business-specific complaints data.
“Over the last year we’ve made good progress in bringing down our backlog and waiting times, but there’s more for us to do to provide the best service to all our customers. As a result of the consultation and feedback received, the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) will be proceeding with the initiative, which will see it report cases as “proactively settled” where certain criteria is met. This will be a trial for the 2023/24 financial year. This follows on from a similar initiative launched in November 2021, which led to around 100 businesses making 7,000 offers to resolve complaints more quickly. The key difference from the previous consultation and implementation is that this initiative only applies to new cases with the service.”
The FOS statement can be accessed here.
