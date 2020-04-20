For many, working from home has proved to be easier and more effective than expected.

Whilst we still need offices, we feel the future will be very different. This could be better for the environment with less travel, family life and gender equality.

Likewise this is another shot in the arm for e-tail and local shops.

King & Shaxson will be exploring property investment opportunities in sustainable and impact investing in our upcoming ESG webinar on 28th April.

They will explore:

What now for retail property?

The new office reality

Click here for your invitation and to register for the event.