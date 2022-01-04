X

Protecting the planet heads Robeco’s 2022 engagement themes

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
January 4, 2022
in News
  • Net zero emissions theme strengthens wider decarbonization drive
  • Focus on natural resource management and Nature Action 100 group
  • Human progress covered by diversity, equality and inclusion theme

Preserving natural resources amid the drive for net zero emissions leads Robeco’s four new engagement themes for 2022. There is a heavy emphasis on protecting the finite resources of our planet through decarbonization and resource management along with promoting human development through greater diversity in the workplace. This year’s topics are ‘Net zero emissions’; ‘Natural resource management: water and waste’; ‘Diversity, equality and inclusion’; and ‘Nature Action 100’.

Click here to read the full article

