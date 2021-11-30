X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Protection Guru welcomes Vitality reintroducing Earnings Guarantee within IPP

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
November 30, 2021
in News
Share this story
Share this story

Adam Higgs (pictured), Head of Research at Protection Guru, comments on Vitality’s re-introduction of Earnings Guarantee within their Income Protection Plan:

“The rise of the gig economy and alternative remuneration models has meant that more people than ever have fluctuating incomes, which is a big problem when recommending income protection. The move to re-instate their Earnings Guarantee once again makes Vitality a strong proposition for any client that falls into this camp. From a clients’ point of view, it can provide them with the certainty that the level of cover they have been paying for is the amount that will be paid out in the event of a claim as long as they meet the minimum number of hours worked per week regardless of their level of earnings.”

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine