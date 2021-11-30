Protection Guru welcomes Vitality reintroducing Earnings Guarantee within IPP

Adam Higgs (pictured), Head of Research at Protection Guru, comments on Vitality’s re-introduction of Earnings Guarantee within their Income Protection Plan:
“The rise of the gig economy and alternative remuneration models has meant that more people than ever have fluctuating incomes, which is a big problem when recommending income protection. The move to re-instate their Earnings Guarantee once again makes Vitality a strong proposition for any client that falls into this camp. From a clients’ point of view, it can provide them with the certainty that the level of cover they have been paying for is the amount that will be paid out in the event of a claim as long as they meet the minimum number of hours worked per week regardless of their level of earnings.”