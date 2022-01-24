Planet ESG | Delve into the PruFund Planet range

Lifting the lid on PruFund Planet

This brief guide has been specially produced to help advisers and paraplanners to understand the unique features and benefits of the PruFund Planet range of funds.

PruFund Planet is a strategy of five risk-rated, actively managed, new multi-asset funds all aiming to deliver a smoothed investment experience, competitive returns and positive outcomes for people and the planet – making the world a little better along the way.

Whether you’re looking at investment for your clients through a more traditional lens of maximising long-term investment returns – or philanthropy – to achieve social and environmental good – or both, the PruFund Planet range of multi-asset funds is a purpose-built alternative which looks to achieve the twin aims.

The PruFund Planet range can help your clients to take advantage of the investment opportunities which exist right across the investment spectrum. It’s there to support you as you help your clients to invest whilst creating the opportunities for positive outcomes as well as competitive returns.

PruFund Planet funds are part of the Prudential With-Profits fund, one of the UK’s largest investment funds. Pru is, in turn, part of M&G Plc, one of the UK’s leading savings and investment companies.

In this guide, we look at what PruFund Planet is, how it works, at the underlying investment strategy, the research which Pru has undertaken and we talk to key individuals about how and why this fund range is set to appeal to a broad range of clients.