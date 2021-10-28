PruFund Planet: know your client

Q&A: Highlighting some sustainable investing questions that are likely to emerge during your client discussions

Sustainable investing is enjoying considerable growth, both in terms of asset inflows into sustainable funds and the number of people choosing to invest this way.

For advisers, sustainable investing has become an important topic of discussion with clients to ensure that their investments are suitable for their attitudes to sustainability as well as to meet their overall investment and lifestyle objectives.

Here are a series of questions which have been identified as themes which clients may ask you as they consider sustainable investing, whether it is right for them and what insight and guidance they might expect from you, as their adviser.

