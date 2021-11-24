X

PruFund Planet range launches on International Portfolio Bond

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
November 24, 2021
in News
M&G plc today announces the launch of the PruFund Planet range of funds on its International Portfolio Bond.

PruFund Planet is the UK’s first range of risk-rated, actively-managed, multi-asset funds, designed to deliver a smoothed investment journey for clients, while aiming to generate both competitive returns and positive environmental and societal outcomes.

