PruFund | Standing the test of time | Live now

Introducing the PruFund range of funds



With UK inflation hitting a 30 year high in early 2022, helping clients to meet their investment objectives in a way which matches their risk tolerance requirement is clearly a growing challenge for advisers and paraplanners.



In this special focus, we look at different ways in which the PruFund range of smoothed investment funds might be appropriate solutions to consider for your clients at certain life stages and aspects of the financial planning process.



What is the PruFund range?



The PruFund range of funds aim to grow your client’s money over the medium to long term (5 to 10 years or more), while protecting them from some of the short-term ups and downs of direct stockmarket investments by using an established smoothing process. Pru’s established smoothing process uses Expected Growth Rates, and where required, Unit Price Adjustments, to deliver a smoothed investment journey for investors across the fund range.



PruFund funds are invested in the Prudential With-Profits Fund, which is one of the largest and financially strongest with-profits funds in the UK. There are differences across the range of PruFund funds in their objectives and mix of assets, and how PruFund delivers returns to investors when compared to other With-Profits business, which means the returns received by investors will vary by fund choice.



PruFund funds are multi-asset funds. Each of the individual PruFunds invest in a spread of different types of asset classes. The four main asset classes are Equities, Commercial Property, Bonds (Corporate and Government) and Cash. By spreading the investment across these asset classes, the rises and falls (or volatility) associated with investing in a single asset class can be reduced.



New investors can access the PruFund range right across a range of Pru products including International Portfolio Bond, ISA, Investment Plan, International Investment Bond and Trustee Investment Bond.



