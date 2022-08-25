Q&A: CEO Angus MacNee highlights the impact that ValidPath is having on the advice sector

Angus MacNee, CEO of ValidPath, is pioneering the future of financial advice through a client-centric ethos, the optimisation, and utilisation of data, and the alleviation of the PII renewal process.

ValidPath, part of the Rimbal group, is an FCA-approved IFA network, that has been operating since 2002, and supports advisers and clients across the UK.

In this Q&A, CEO, Angus MacNee, talks to IFA Magazine’s Brandon Russell and highlights what ValidPath brings to the advice sector, how they are different from what is already available and what the plans are for ValidPath in the future.

What does ValidPath bring to the advice sector?

Angus MacNee: “ValidPath supports IFA businesses and IFAs themselves to operate and thrive. We provide all of the back-office infrastructure that they need such as regulatory authorisation, professional indemnity insurance (PII), agency management, and a suite of technology solutions.

“A key thing about ValidPath is we focus on supporting independence and independent financial advice. Firstly, because that reflects the culture we have within the network, but also because it’s the best way to support good client outcomes.

“If you break down the advice process, you’re looking to understand an individual’s circumstances, objectives, and attitude to risk. If you’re an independent adviser, you’ll undertake research, put together a portfolio or recommendation which is then implemented. The regulations then state that every 12 months you must check in and see that things are still suitable for the client. The advice process is therefore optimising for suitability. If advice is more suitable, it is more likely to deliver a good outcome for the client, and good outcomes and better managing for ongoing suitability generally means that you’re doing so with less risk.

“ValidPath is very much the champion or “shining light on the hill”, in our words, for independent financial advice now and forever. This contrasts with the trend towards a more restricted and consolidated approach within financial services that seeks to capture more margin by operating the portfolio and platform in-house and shoehorning clients into the proposition regardless of their circumstances. We’re completely platform and provider agnostic, and we’ve probably got the largest agency network in the country just by the fact that we look to honour and support an independent financial advice approach and support our advisers with the solutions they feel are in their clients best interest.”

So how is ValidPath different?

Angus MacNee: “ValidPath is part of the Rimbal group, and Rimbal exists to create and curate the essential infrastructure, technology, and services that support ValidPath and our IFA members. This has led us to solve some of the key challenges that we and the broader industry faces. For example, we’ve got our own technology development capability within our business and we’re building the fundamental IP and technology that captures, unifies and utilises the underlying data supporting the provision of financial advice, and optimising and utilising data to support good outcomes ultimately is the future.

“Another pain point in the industry is PII cover. Costs have increased, the renewal process can be like ‘Russian Roulette’ and the policy terms have begun increasingly not fit-for-purpose with multiple exclusions. Accordingly, we ended up setting up our own insurance company within the group so that we can provide stability for members, alleviate the painstaking renewal process and better manage the risk management framework.

“The most recent example of how we are looking to solve a need in the market is the launch of our succession solution. The dynamics are clear; over 50% of advisers want to retire over the next ten years. Yet it is very much a cottage industry, with over 90% of financial advice businesses having five people or less. That alongside the intergenerational wealth transition is creating huge interest with people looking to consolidate assets and consolidate funds. By all accounts, there’s over 30 consolidators in the market looking to capitalise and acquire IFA businesses.

“In our view, many of the consolidators don’t differentiate or have a compelling value proposition. Most are not really thinking about what’s in the best interest of the client and certainly not thinking about the next generation of financial advisers who are often ‘sold in’ as part of the transaction. That’s the consolidator path, and it’s particularly unappealing for an IFA that believes in the fundamentals of independence and independent financial advice.

“Yet, for an IFA seeking to exit and to try to do it themselves, it is also an incredibly painful and difficult process, from the finance that doesn’t exist to requiring personal guarantees to the distraction and considerable time required. After all, many IFAs are not M&A experts. In contrast, what we’ve built over the past two years and launched in recent months is an alternative to IFA consolidation, and that’s our succession solution.

“It enables IFAs who want to retire to access liquidity and retire on their terms, while empowering the next generation of IFAs to become business owners. We provide all of the finance and manage and support the entire process so advisers can focus on what they do best: building their business and servicing their clients.”

What challenges does the sector currently face?

Angus MacNee: “No matter what size of firm you are, there are many things that you must have and do to operate a regulated business with regulatory authorisation being one of those essentials. To be authorised, there are two distinct approaches you can take. You can be directly authorised by the regulator, or you can access that authorisation through a network like ValidPath and about 65% choose the network option.

“My view is that the vast majority of firms would be better off running on the infrastructure of a network like ValidPath because they may not have the resources or the expertise for managing all of the regulatory and back-office matters that really are important from a compliance perspective. The challenges for a small business are increasing costs, regulatory uncertainty, obtaining PII, staying on top of changing regulation and about a hundred other things. These are all important to focus on, but equally don’t enable advisers to focus on clients. For IFAs, their time is better spent, and more profitably spent, servicing clients, and therefore they can outsource those things to businesses like ValidPath.

“PI insurance has been a bit of a challenge over recent years, from both the insurers perspective and those trying to obtain it. The whole renewal process can be a complete roll of the dice particularly if underwriters are exiting the market. There’s a tremendous amount of information exchanged and often it’s quite an opaque process that may feel like it does not match the risk profile of the business. But it is important as without PII, you can’t actually operate and ultimately it is there to protect the business and clients. We’ve solved some of the challenges associated with PII by having our own captive insurance company, which enables us to manage that process far more effectively and reduce costs when doing so.

“Another challenge is technology, which increasingly advisers recognise can be a game changer, both in saving time and creating a more compelling experience for clients. We believe that the future of financial advice is one driven by a dynamic data and dynamic advice approach. The context for this is that the advice process today is the same as it has been for 20 years in-that it is based on a fact-find, understanding the client’s objectives, circumstances, attitude to risk, then doing some research, implementing a portfolio or recommendation and then undertaking an annual review. If you think about this process, it is based on a snapshot approach to data capture and data analysis, not the most up-to-date information or the entire picture, and this is where a dynamic approach can be different.”