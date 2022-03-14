Quilter and Dynamic Planner collaborate to launch unique tools to support advisers’ client profiling process

– ‘Client Profiler’ and ‘Quilter Solution Explorer’ launched in conjunction with newly extended WealthSelect range

– Tools are a collaboration between Quilter and Dynamic Planner

– The tools will ‘revolutionise’ the client suitability process as FCA increases its focus on ESG

Following the recent enhancements made to the WealthSelect Managed Portfolio Service, Quilter has reported that today it has launched two new tools that it believes will help transform the client profiling process for advisers.

Developed in collaboration with Dynamic Planner and available to all advisers and clients who use the Quilter platform, the ‘Client Profiler’ gives advisers a fast and efficient way to help them to assess client needs across four dimensions – risk, investment goal, investment management style and ESG preference.

Advisers can then use the ‘Quilter Solution Explorer’ tool to select the most appropriate WealthSelect portfolio based on the individual profile and preferences of each client.

According to Quilter, the two new online tools will help advisers overcome regulatory challenges associated with the incorporation of ESG criteria, to profile clients and to find the WealthSelect portfolio that best matches their needs. When used together the tools provide full end to end support for advisers to match the right investment solution to the right customer with a clear audit trail to support their advice.

Last week, Quilter announced it had expanded the WealthSelect Managed Portfolio Service to include a suite of 56 portfolios available on the Quilter platform, the most comprehensive in the market. As part of the enhancements, Responsible and Sustainable portfolios were added to the range along with the option of a passive investment management style.

David Tiller, commercial & propositions director of Quilter’s platform and Quilter Investors, said: “The suitability hurdles keep getting higher and helping advisers to get it right is vitally important. I am proud of the work we’ve done in developing these tools and want to thank Dynamic Planner for their help in creating tools that we believe will revolutionise the advice process.

“It was advisers sharing their challenges that influenced the design of these two tools. Too often investment products are lobbed into the market with little regard for distinct client preferences and the adviser’s obligations. These tools are about Quilter moving forward with advisers to help support their clients and allow their advice process to meet the challenges of today’s world.”

Ben Goss, chief executive officer at Dynamic Planner, added: “We are delighted to be partnering with Quilter on the launch of these unique tools. Integrating responsible investment considerations into the advice process is something advisers must get right, and technology is going to be a key enabler for this. As a result, it is really encouraging to see a provider like Quilter think innovatively and introduce new digital tools to make the job of a financial adviser easier and fit for the future.”