Quilter Cheviot Europe appoints Andrew Fahy as Chief Executive Officer

Quilter Cheviot Europe (QCE) has today announced it has made Andrew Fahy Chief Executive Officer of the business.

Fahy joined the business as Head of Financial Planning in Ireland at the beginning of 2022 to help establish QCE’s financial planning capability. He had previously worked at Brewin Dolphin Ireland where he was head of tax & financial planning and prior to that he held a similar position at Investec Wealth & Investment.

As part of QCE’s growth strategy, the firm is evolving its proposition to reflect the growing demand from clients who are increasingly looking for an integrated wealth management offering. .

Fahy takes over the role from Brian Weber who left the business at the end of last year.

Andrew McGlone, Chief Executive of Quilter Cheviot:“I am pleased to announce Andrew’s appointment to Chief Executive Officer in Ireland. We see being able to offer an integrated wealth management offering (comprising of both investment management and financial planning) to our European clients as a key enabler to QCE’s growth strategy in the years to come and given Andrew’s prior experience, we believe he is the right person to drive this forward.

“I would like to thank Brian for all that he has done for the business, and we wish him the very best for the future.”

Andrew Fahy, Chief Executive Officer of Quilter Cheviot Europe, added:“I am delighted to have been asked to take responsibility for QCE. Over the past year, I have helped to broaden the company’s wealth management capabilities, and in my new role I look forward to pursuing this further and helping to grow the business, while ensuring that we continue to provide top-class discretionary investment management and strong support for the external intermediary market.”

“I am fortunate to be leading a business that is in great shape, with an experienced and high quality team in situ, and I am excited to be at the helm for this next stage of the company’s journey.”