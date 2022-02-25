Quilter Cheviot partners with the WealthiHer network ahead of International Women’s Day webinars

Quilter Cheviot is proud to announce a partnership with the WealthiHer Network, alongside a new webinar series around International Women’s Day aimed at boosting female financial empowerment.

The WealthiHer Network is a leading professional network offering women the knowledge, tools and confidence they need to manage and grow their wealth.

International Women’s Day occurs on March 8th and throughout March, investment managers at Quilter Cheviot will be joined by successful entrepreneurs, professionals and life-coaches including Jo Fairley, co-founder of Green & Back’s Chocolate; Catherine Morgan, certified financial coach; Sara Davison, award-winning divorce coach; and Dr Dawn Harper, GP and media personality.

The webinars will explore themes including the experience of women in business; the psychology of investing; women’s behavioural connections to money; the financial implications of divorce; and the ways in which financial wellbeing has a direct physical impact on women.

Quilter Cheviot’s International Women’s Month: Conversations that matter series will include:

The sky’s the limit: Celebrating Female Entrepreneurship: 1 March, 12pm-1pm.

Female psychology of investing: 8 March, 12pm-1pm.

Divorce – Tools to become emotionally and financially more resilient: 15 March, 12pm-1pm.

Taking care of your wealth can also mean taking care of your health: 22 March, 12pm-1pm.

Find out more and register for the events here.

Andrew McGlone, chief executive of Quilter Cheviot, said:

“Female financial empowerment is a topic far too large for any single day, so we’re launching a series of webinars across March where we’ll be joined by some inspirational speakers to discuss some extremely pressing issues.

“The event series will focus on the conversations that matter, including how women can get ahead in the world of business; how the barriers to successful investing can be navigated and how strong financial wellbeing is a vital element of physical wellbeing.

“With the webinar series and our new partnership with the WealthiHer Network, we hope to build on the work already underway in addressing the issues women typically face with their finances, and in particular with investing.

Vanessa Eve, Investment Manager at Quilter Cheviot said:

“It’s critical that we listen to women’s needs and empower them as financial leaders in order to promote gender equality and boost financial confidence.

“Throughout the month of March, we’ll be joined by a series of inspirational guest speakers to cover a variety of topics that will spark important conversations around some of the challenges women often face during their financial journeys.”

“We also look forward to working with the WealthiHer Network to champion, empower and support women to become financial leaders.”

The WealthiHer Network Co-Founder and entrepreneur Tamara Gillian comments:

“We are absolutely delighted to have partnered with Quilter Cheviot. As female wealth grows and we face the longer term impacts of the pandemic, we want to be able to support as many women as possible to transform their financial futures.

“Working with top investment managers provides the Network with an opportunity to champion female financial empowerment and shape workplaces to work for everyone. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Quilter Cheviot and we look forward to breaking down the barriers in the industry together.”