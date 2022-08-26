X

X

Quilter expands digital signature capability with addition of four providers, bringing total to 11

Brandon RussellbyBrandon Russell
August 26, 2022
in News
Quilter, the platform provider and wealth manager, has expanded its digital signature capability with the addition of four digital signature providers for use by UK financial advisers. The additions take the number of digital signature providers recognised by Quilter to 11.

Following the success of implementing its initial digital signature capabilities in 2020, Quilter has added Alphatrust, docSAFE, MyDocSafe and Rsign to its list of approved software providers. The additional providers have been added based on the most popular requests from financial advisers.

All the digital signature software suppliers will be recognised across Quilter’s platform and Quilter Cheviot to ensure UK financial advisers are able to quickly and consistently carry out client instructions regardless of the Quilter business they are interacting with.

These providers will give advisers proof of signing using a secure process; an audit trail along with a final document; and the ability to send, sign, track, and manage signature processes using a web browser or mobile device.

Quilter was recently named a ‘digital process champion’ in Next Wealth’s Adviser Tech Stack Report and was recognised for making the largest improvement in document submission digitalisation in the past year.

David Tiller, commercial and propositions director at Quilter, said: “We maintain constant contact with advisers to understand how we can best support them and their business both now and in the future, and we know they value flexibility of digital signature providers, which now play a vital role in their processes. Given the technological transformation we have experienced in recent years, digital signatures allow advisers to conduct business in a quick and secure manner, knowing their clients will continue to receive a quality service that keeps pace with the world we are operating in.

 “We are pleased to have expanded our offering even further to ensure advisers have a wide variety of choice when it comes to processing business digitally. We are committed to ensuring we support advisers and their interactions with clients, and it is important we continue to make strides to help with their propositions while ensuring client data and documents become ever more secure.”

 Dr Mathew Mills, principal of SE7EN: “Technology offers the potential to massively uplift the interaction with clients, but this is an area which has been badly underserved. The sudden restrictions imposed as a result of the pandemic served to highlight systemic weaknesses and amplify their effects. Many businesses, reliant on outdated, physical infrastructure, were simply paralysed by events they had neither remotely considered nor planned for.

 “While the business model developed by our firm already focused on digital engagement, the introduction of digital signatures facilitated transition to a fully paperless process, integrating seamlessly with our online administration of client affairs.

 “This outcome was central to ensuring service continuity, allowing us to meet an unprecedented challenge and, critically, the needs of those we serve. It’s vital to work with a platform that consistently invests in developing functionality as the importance of ‘futureproofing’ cannot be understated.”

