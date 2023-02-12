Quilter Foundation donates £25,000 to the DEC’s Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal

The Quilter Foundation is donating £25,000 to the Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal launched today by the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) in response to the devastating earthquakes that have claimed the lives of thousands of people, destroyed buildings and left survivors facing freezing winter conditions.

The DEC brings together 15 leading UK aid charities, specialising in humanitarian aid and disaster response, to raise funds quickly to support an effective humanitarian response.

DEC charities are providing life-saving aid either directly or through local partners, but they urgently need more funds to reach more people. More than 11,200 people have been killed, many more are injured and there are people trapped beneath the rubble.

The donation will support the immediate focus of the DEC’s relief effort which aims to save lives and help those who are injured or have lost their homes by providing medical care, food and water, temporary shelter and winter kits.

As always, the funds will be distributed only to the DEC’s member charities and carefully vetted and monitored partners working on the ground.

The Quilter Foundation is the charity of wealth manager, Quilter. It provides grants to organisations supporting young people in local communities, as well as supporting emergency appeals in the UK and internationally.

Quilter will also match funds raised by employees and advisers donating to the appeal and those made online up to £10,000.

Steven Levin, CEO of Quilter and chair of the Quilter Foundation, said:“The earthquakes in Turkey and Syria have resulted in utter devastation, and we are deeply saddened by the loss of life, livelihoods, and the resulting humanitarian crisis.

“At present, more than 11,200 people have lost their lives, and this number is sadly expected to rise as many are still trapped beneath the rubble. Thousands of homes and businesses have been destroyed or badly damaged, including hospitals and schools, leaving many homeless and incredibly vulnerable.

“Not only have thousands lost their homes, but the freezing winter conditions make the current situation all the more perilous – particularly for those who are more vulnerable such as children, pregnant women and older people. Our donation could provide emergency shelter for 1000 families who have lost their homes.

“It is vital that businesses in the UK come together to support the efforts to provide humanitarian relief to those affected. I’m therefore pleased that the Quilter Foundation is able to support this appeal from the Disasters Emergency Committee and assist those who need it most.”