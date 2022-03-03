Quilter Foundation supports DEC Ukraine Appeal with £100,000 donation

The Quilter Foundation is donating £100,000 to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal which has launched today in response to the crisis in Ukraine.

The DEC brings together 15 leading UK aid charities, specialising in humanitarian aid and disaster response, to raise funds quickly to support an effective humanitarian response.

The DEC’s appeal aims to help more than half a million people who have fled their homes to escape conflict in Ukraine. Leaving behind jobs, belongings and loved ones, they need shelter, food and water.

Every pound donated by the UK public will be matched by the UK government through its Aid Match scheme up to the value of £20 million. This support will double the impact of the public’s own donations and will ensure that charities working on the ground can reach those in urgent need.

There have been increasing media reports of racism against people who are being refused access to relief, aid and the right to cross the border to safety. DEC charities and their local partners are in Ukraine and across the border in the neighbouring countries. They are working to meet the immediate needs of all people fleeing with food, water, medical assistance, protection and trauma care.

The funds will be distributed only to the DEC’s member charities and carefully vetted and monitored by partners working on the ground.

The Quilter Foundation is Quilter’s charity. It provides grants to organisations supporting young people in local communities, as well as supporting emergency appeals in the UK and internationally.

Quilter will also match funds raised by employees donating to the appeal and those made online up to £20,000.

Paul Feeney, chief executive of Quilter and chair of Quilter Foundation, said:

“Many of us, myself included, have felt a shared sense of horror over the terrible events unfolding in Ukraine, and the resulting humanitarian crisis.

“It is vital that businesses in the UK come together swiftly to assist in efforts to provide humanitarian relief to those remaining in Ukraine and those fleeing the conflict. I’m therefore pleased that the Quilter Foundation is able to help support this appeal from the Disasters Emergency Committee.

“We wholeheartedly condemn the use of violence against Ukraine and its citizens, and on behalf of everyone at Quilter I wish to convey our support for the people of Ukraine.”

Donations can be made to Quilter’s DEC Ukraine Appeal fundraising here: The Quilter Foundation – DEC Appeal Ukraine Crisis – JustGiving

