Quilter Foundation’s Local Community Fund gives out another £40,000 to local charities

The Quilter Foundation, the charity of wealth manager Quilter, is proud to announce that its recently launched Local Community Fund has awarded a share of nearly £40,000 to seven local charities.

The Quilter Foundation’s Local Community Fund gives Quilter colleagues the opportunity to nominate and support charities in their local communities. The aim of the fund is to improve the lives of over 100,000 young people in its local areas, with every pound raised up to £100,000 being matched by Quilter.

Throughout the year, nominated charities will receive grants of up to £10,000 per annum to support projects and activities aimed to transform the lives of young people in the UK.

Following a careful deliberation process, seven colleague nominated charities were selected by the Quilter Foundation and have been awarded a share of £40,000, including:

Breakout Youth, Hampshire/Isle of Wight

Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), UK Wide

Meningitis Now, UK Wide

The Hive Wirral Youth Zone, Wirral

The Young Women’s Film Academy, Newcastle

UK Sepsis Trust, UK Wide

Young Lewisham Project, London

The selected charities offer a variety of support for the physical and emotional wellbeing of young people across the UK. This includes, but is not limited to, mental health support, tailored health support and community help for young people with disabilities.

Stewart Perry, head of responsible business at Quilter, comments: “We are very pleased to announce the next round of funding which sees seven charities across the UK receive a share of £40,000 from our Local Community Fund.

“The response to this new fund has been fantastic and I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Quilter colleagues for their continued support and fundraising efforts. Ultimately, the fund will have a positive impact on over 100,000 young people in our local communities across the country. At an incredibly difficult financial time for everyone, charities and those who benefit from them are in desperate need and we are pleased to be able to do our bit to help during the cost-of-living crisis.

“It does not stop here though, over the coming months, the Quilter Foundation will continue its fundraising efforts and there will be another round of awards made to another set of charities in the near future.”

A spokesperson for Breakout Youth adds: “This is such a tremendous piece of funding for us to receive, as this is a service that our LGBTQ+ young people will really benefit from – allowing them to explore their feelings around their gender and sexuality identities with a trained therapeutic counsellor in a safe and confidential space. Thank you for choosing Breakout. This will be life-changing for our young people.”