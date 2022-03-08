Quilter greatly expands WealthSelect MPS enabling advisers to offer clients more personalised service

40 new portfolios across eight levels of risk to deliver more personalised service

Client ESG preferences taken into account with new Responsible and Sustainable portfolios

Active, blend and passive management styles at highly competitive fees

Quilter’s WealthSelect Managed Portfolio Service has today become the most comprehensive managed portfolio solution suite in the UK. Following detailed consultation to understand what advisers require from investment solutions, Quilter has substantially increased the options available to advisers seeking to closely match their clients’ individual requirements.

Available on the Quilter platform today, advisers can select an investment approach aligned to their philosophy through the 56-strong portfolio range. WealthSelect will now be available to advisers in active, blend or passive management styles and meet client requirements in terms of risk level and preference for ESG with Managed, Responsible and Sustainable options.

To accommodate the needs of advisers and customers, portfolio manager, Stuart Clark, and the Quilter investment team will increase the investment universe of the portfolios to include use of more third-party funds from a wider range of managers, including those with a particular ESG focus.

To allow for this increased investment flexibility and to ensure full fee transparency the new portfolios will feature a competitive discretionary investment management fee of 0.15% for the passive portfolios, and 0.20% for the Responsible and Sustainable portfolios.

Later this year, the existing managed WealthSelect portfolios will be moving to the same fee structure. At this time Quilter will reduce the overall costs of the underlying funds in each portfolio to ensure the total customer cost remains unchanged.*

The overall cost of the portfolios remains highly competitive, as illustrated by the figures set out in the table below.

Total cost of Medium Risk Band 5 portfolio* Passive Blend Active Managed 0.22% 0.59% 0.67% Responsible 0.29% 0.62% 0.77% Sustainable – – 0.70%

Steven Levin, chief executive of Quilter’s platform and Quilter Investors, said: “In a rapidly changing world constant innovation is a necessity. We invested in upgrading our platform and we are proud to now be enhancing the WealthSelect portfolios. With these new portfolios, we can now offer the most functionally rich and usable adviser platform in the market combined with the most comprehensive suite of managed portfolio strategies.

“WealthSelect has been hugely successful over the years, and we are proud of the relationships we have built with advisers through this proposition. However, we cannot rest on our laurels, which is why I am immensely pleased to be able to use our expertise in the platform and Quilter Investors to deliver real innovation that addresses the complex intersection between advice, ESG and personal client objectives.”

David Tiller, commercial & propositions director at Quilter’s platform and Quilter Investors, added: “We are embracing a new era of adviser-led solution design. It was adviser requirements that necessitated the launch of these new WealthSelect portfolios. To help take risk out of advice processes, advisers told us that a scalable governed solution was only truly valuable when it offers the flexibility to match both their preferred investment approach and differing individual client needs.

“Being relevant requires choice. With WealthSelect advisers no longer have to compromise and now have the options that will allow them to balance a client’s investment objectives with ESG factors in line with their preferred style and fee level.”