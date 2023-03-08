Investments

Quilter Investors lowers fixed ongoing charge for Cirilium portfolio range

by | Mar 8, 2023

Quilter Investors has today announced it is lowering the cost of its Cirilium and Cirilium Blend portfolios for investors. 

Coming into effect on 31st March 2023, the Cirilium portfolios will see a 12 basis points reduction in the fixed ongoing charge, with 15 basis points being taken off the Cirilium Conservative portfolio. The Cirilium Blend portfolios, meanwhile, will be reduced by 11 basis points.  

 The new pricing structure will be as follows: 

 
 

Previous fixed ongoing charge		New fixed ongoing charge
Cirilium Conservative R1.05%0.90%
Cirilium Balanced R1.15%1.03%
Cirilium Moderate R1.15%1.03%
Cirilium Dynamic R1.15%1.03%
Cirilium Adventurous R1.15%1.03%
Cirilium Conservative Blend U10.85%0.74%
Cirilium Balanced Blend U10.85%0.74%
Cirilium Moderate Blend U10.85%0.74%
Cirilium Dynamic Blend U10.85%0.74%
Cirilium Adventurous Blend U10.85%0.74%

The change in costs does not impact the investment universe available to the portfolio managers and comes as part of a broader series of enhancements to the range.  

In November, Ian Jensen-Humphreys and Sacha Chorley added management of Cirilium to their responsibilities, alongside Cirilium Blend, bringing consistency in terms of selection, process and accountability to the whole range across all risk levels, whether selecting active, blend or passive.  

The Cirilium and Cirilium Blend Portfolios have outperformed their comparators since Jensen-Humphreys and Chorley took responsibility for the management of the range.   

 

The business also recently announced it has enhanced its fund manager research capabilities with an extended manager research hub. The hub will be 13-strong formed of three teams: an extended Manager Selection team; an enhanced Operational Due Diligence team and its existing Responsible Investment team. 

Finally, Quilter will be launching a range of responsible investment multi-asset portfolios which mirrors the well-received enhancements to the WealthSelect Managed Portfolio Service in 2022.  

Steven Levin, chief executive at Quilter, said:

 
 

We are pleased to be lowering the charges of the Cirilium range for investors. It is important to constantly review where we can bring charges down and help maximise returns for clients. Investors will continue to have access to the same portfolios, styles and team, but at a significantly reduced rate. 

“We want our investment range to be agile and respond to the needs of advisers and their clients. This is the latest step in doing this and look forward to collaborating with them more to help initiate and drive change in our investment proposition and deliver good customer outcomes.

