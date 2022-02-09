Quilter prepares for greatly expanded WealthSelect MPS range with responsible investment training for advisers

Three new training modules make it easy for advisers to embed ESG factors into the advice process

New WealthSelect enhancements, including responsible and sustainable portfolios, will make it the most comprehensive investment range when launched this spring

Quilter is rolling out a series of responsible investment training modules to help advisers, in line with FCA guidance, to accommodate environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations into their advice process.

The training will consist of three modules and is designed to help advisers understand and embed ESG factors into their business. The first module ‘understanding responsible and sustainable investment’ is being rolled out now, with the remaining modules, which include practical advice on how advisers can incorporate ESG into their advice process, following thereafter.

Alongside the training Quilter is at an advanced stage in delivery of a major expansion to its flagship WealthSelect managed portfolio service, with a tripling of the number of options available to advisers’ clients.

This expansion will see the introduction of 32 new responsible and sustainable portfolios to the Quilter platform with a range of investment management styles. These enhancements will allow advisers to deliver a more personalised service to a wide range of clients. Advisers will be able to accommodate various levels of ESG in their preferred management style, aligned to the client’s appetite for risk.

Launched in 2014 and available through Quilter’s platform, WealthSelect now manages more than £9.6bn (as at 31 Dec 2021) from 64,000 investors across 1,800 adviser firms.

The modules count as structured CPD and advisers can sign up here.

David Tiller, commercial and propositions director at Quilter, said: “Against the backdrop of growing consumer interest, there has been a proliferation of ESG-badged products in recent years, so it should be no surprise that the FCA has put it front and centre of its agenda. With this increased scrutiny, it is vital advisers get this right and embed ESG effectively into their processes. Rather than simply launch a new range of portfolios, we have thought long and hard about how ESG should be accommodated alongside other client requirements as part of a regulated advice process.

“I am proud that Quilter has chosen to do this the right way, working through the needs of advisers and clients before developing our solutions. Doing this has meant us committing to an unprecedented expansion of our flagship WealthSelect portfolio range. We have always prided ourselves on our commitment to invest responsibly and we are excited we will be able support advisers in more precisely matching their clients’ needs to suitable solutions both through this training and the new WealthSelect options coming soon.”