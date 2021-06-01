Railpen Stewardship Report shows material ESG integration across portfolios

RPMI Railpen (Railpen), which manages £32 billion of assets on behalf of the railway pension schemes, has published its inaugural 2020 Stewardship Report, in alignment with the UK Stewardship Code 2020.

Michael Marshall, Head of Sustainable Ownership at Railpen, commented, “Stewardship has always been a core part of Railpen’s fiduciary duty, and we are pleased to launch our 2020 Stewardship Report”

The report, which can be found in full here, details the impact Railpen seeks to have in members’ best interests as an active owner committed to sustainability-focused corporate engagement around core themes.

Led by Railpen’s Sustainable Ownership team, which supports the investment decisions and the approach to active ownership, the stewardship approach is enabled by and delivers against the Trustee’s related investment beliefs.

The report outlines Railpen’s stewardship approach, its work to integrate material ESG issues across portfolios, and how the organisation’s purpose, values and culture underpin the Sustainable Ownership team’s engagement and voting activity throughout the year.