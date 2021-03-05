Rathbone Brothers chairman Mark Nicholls steps down

Investment manager Rathbone Brothers said on Friday that non-executive chairman Mark Nicholls has decided to retire with immediate effect due to “unforeseen personal circumstances”.

Senior independent director Jim Pettigrew will assume the role of interim chair until the 2021 annual meeting.

Rathbones said it’s expected that following the AGM, chairman designate Clive Bannister will assume the role, subject to regulatory approval.

Chief executive Paul Stockton said: “On behalf of the board and all at Rathbones, I would like to thank Mark for his long and distinguished service to the firm and extend to him our appreciation for his dedicated and invaluable contribution to the board and firm over the last 11 years.”