Rathbone Greenbank Investments’ John David: Budget made for confusing listening

In response to today’s budget announcement, John David, head of Rathbone Greenbank Investments comments:

“The Budget made for confusing listening as the Chancellor emphasised the government’s net zero strategy and support for green investment and projects, while also reducing rates for domestic flights.

“The government must be both consistent and realistic with its plan. Change must happen now if we are to meet our net zero commitments, and this means changing how we all live and work. In the run up to COP 26, we need to see the UK take leadership of this issue, and encourage real change, not just words.

“Our research report, ‘Financing a Just Transition: Putting people and communities at the heart of sustainable investment’ found that by 2050, the UK would see a net gain of 236,000 jobs as a result of the transition to a net zero economy. Not all communities across the UK will enjoy this success to the same extent. Because of this, it is crucial that government focuses on promoting a just transition that leaves no region or community behind.“