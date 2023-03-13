Investments

Rathbone Greenbank’s Sophie Lawrence: Government net zero rhetoric needs to be backed up with tangible actions.

by | Mar 13, 2023

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share Via Email
Government Westminster

Sophie Lawrence, stewardship and engagement lead at Rathbone Greenbank Investments, looks ahead to the budget this week.

“The Spring Budget is a real test of the government’s willingness to back up recent rhetoric on the net zero transition with tangible actions by announcing a clear plan to deliver green economic growth. This should include commitments to invest in green skills, and funding to deliver more energy efficient homes – both of which are recommendations contained in Chris Skidmore’s recent Net Zero Review, which was commissioned by the government to set out a roadmap for decarbonisation that will create benefits for the economy and society.

“With ambitious steps being taken elsewhere, including the Inflation Reduction Act in the US and the RePowerEU deal, the UK risks falling behind in terms of leveraging the transition as a means for economic growth if action isn’t forthcoming.

“Any plans which are announced need to be underpinned by the necessary public and private investment to deliver them. Putting the UK economy on a credible pathway to net zero emissions is going to require sustained policy interventions across several sectors, but these will, in turn, help to unlock additional private investment flows as certainty on the long-term policy outlook increases.”

 
 

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share Via Email

Related articles

How might the major asset classes unfold in 2023?

How might the major asset classes unfold in 2023?

We bring you edited highlights of IFA Magazine’s insightful live webinar with Brooks Macdonald which took place earlier this month – and bring you your chance to catch up on the conversation. As we all know, 2022 was a particularly turbulent year for investors – but...

Is MBO the way to go for IFAs?

Is MBO the way to go for IFAs?

Wealth Holdings are specialists focusing on mergers and acquisitions, succession planning and post-deal integration in wealth management and financial services businesses. In their latest article for IFA Magazine, they set out the case why they believe that owners of...

Trending articles

IFA Talk logo

IFA Talk is our flagship podcast, designed to fit perfectly into your busy life, bringing the latest insight, analysis, news and interviews to you, wherever you are.

IFA Talk Podcast - listen to the latest episode

Discover more podcasts
x