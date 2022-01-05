Rathbone Greenbank’s top-three ESG themes for 2022

- Biodiversity, just transition and regulation top list
- Progress on biodiversity a decade behind climate change
Kate Elliot, head of ethical, sustainable and impact research at Rathbone Greenbank Investments (“Greenbank”), looks ahead to 2022 and highlights their key areas of focus.
Biodiversity
While Greenbank welcomes the commitments made at COP26, Kate points out that the attention the conference received relative to that of its biodiversity-focused cousin COP15 (the first part of which took place virtually in October 2021), demonstrates that the issue of biodiversity is 10-15 years behind that of climate change. She says the world simply does not have the luxury to wait that long.
