X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Rathbone Greenbank’s top-three ESG themes for 2022

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
January 5, 2022
in Featured, News
Share this story
Share this story
  • Biodiversity, just transition and regulation top list
  • Progress on biodiversity a decade behind climate change

Kate Elliot, head of ethical, sustainable and impact research at Rathbone Greenbank Investments (“Greenbank”), looks ahead to 2022 and highlights their key areas of focus.

Biodiversity

While Greenbank welcomes the commitments made at COP26, Kate points out that the attention the conference received relative to that of its biodiversity-focused cousin COP15 (the first part of which took place virtually in October 2021), demonstrates that the issue of biodiversity is 10-15 years behind that of climate change. She says the world simply does not have the luxury to wait that long.

Click here to read the full article

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine