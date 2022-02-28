Rathbones selects InvestCloud for new digital solutions

InvestCloud, a global technology platform that is transforming the financial industry’s approach to digital, has been selected by Rathbones Group Plc (“Rathbones”), one of the UK’s largest discretionary wealth managers, to provide client lifecycle management (CLM), including digital prospecting, onboarding and servicing capabilities as well as client reporting solutions to help Rathbones improve operational efficiency and support its overall business strategy.

The partnership will help Rathbones accelerate its digital transformation to enable a blended digital and human service model to drive efficiencies across its businesses. Already serving over 65,000 clients and managing £68.2bn (over $90bn) in client assets, this partnership is intended to help Rathbones deliver the next stage of its digital transformation.

Rathbones was looking to advance its technology while making the most of existing investments. It saw the opportunity to enhance both growth and operational efficiency through adopting an effective CLM solution in place of point customer relationship management (CRM) solutions. In addition, Rathbones sought to improve digital client reporting, which should further enhance client satisfaction and retention.

Rathbones CEO Paul Stockton said: “We are committed to enhancing our digital solutions for clients and advisors. This partnership will enable Rathbones to deliver a holistic and flexible digital experience that responds to client preferences and industry standards that are expected to evolve rapidly over the coming years.”

InvestCloud offers a design-led and hyper-modular approach compared to traditional providers, allowing solutions to work with existing systems, avoiding business disruption, while still accelerating digital transformation. InvestCloud creates beautifully designed client experiences on a single, cloud-based platform that can be configured in infinite ways to meet client needs.

InvestCloud CEO John Wise said: “Rathbones is one of the UK’s leading wealth managers, and the UK is one of our most important markets. They have a high digital ambition, led by CEO Paul Stockton, and that will certainly help them achieve great things. We are very proud to partner with Rathbones on this important set of initiatives that are so crucial to their mission.”