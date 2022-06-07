X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

RBC Wealth’s Carrier comments on Boris Johnson surviving the no confidence vote

Brandon RussellbyBrandon Russell
June 7, 2022
in News
Share this story
Share this story

Commenting on Boris Johnson surviving the no confidence vote, Frédérique Carrier, Head of Investment Strategy in the British Isles and Asia at RBC Wealth Management, said:

The PM has survived the no confidence vote,  but the number of Conservatives MPs who voted against him is substantial enough to weaken his position further. This is unlikely to be the end of turmoil and the victory is not clear enough to draw a line under the past few months.

“We think this increases the possibility of further stimulus measures as the PM attempts to improve his popularity. Chancellor Sunak’s recent GBP 15B stimulus package, led expectations for the year end Bank Rate to reach 2.3%. Any further such supportive measures would likely boost further the Bank Rate year end expectations.”

This Week’s Most Read

Latest IFA Magazine Podcast Episodes

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow us on social media

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine