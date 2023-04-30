Record number of days lost to workplace illness: ‘It’s official: We’re the sick man of Europe again’ — reaction from Ben Keighley, Socially Recruited

Following the Sickness absence in the UK Labour market data from the ONS, released this week, Ben Keighley, founder of social media recruitment specialist Socially Recruited, has commented.

Ben Keighley, founder of social media recruitment specialist Socially Recruited, comments: “It’s official: Britain is the sick man of Europe again. These figures show clearly the uphill battle Jeremy Hunt is facing as he tries to tackle the UK’s productivity crisis.

“The highest absence rate in two decades and a record number of days lost to illness or injury are hugely problematic for the Chancellor.

“While Covid continues to contribute directly to sickness rates in the workplace, its greatest impact is being seen in the care industries coping with its legacy. Absenteeism is soaring, particularly among staff who were on the frontline during the pandemic.

“For many Brits, time in the workplace has a significant bearing on their mental well-being so it’s important that provision exists to support existing staff and attract the new workers desperately needed to drive the economy forward.

“Companies should also ensure they are offering flexible and remote working models when recruiting to give a better work-life balance.”