RedArc: More men urged to seek early intervention support 

This Men’s Health Week, RedArc’s ambition is for more men to be aware of and seek the early intervention support that is included within many health and protection benefits and insurances, as this can lead to better health outcomes.

Men seek help when symptoms are severe

More men now seem ready to address their mental health issues according to RedArc, which it believes is a result of the shift in the narrative that having a mental health issue is no longer a weakness and discussing it, is no longer a taboo.

However, in parallel with physical health conditions, men tend to wait until symptoms are severe before they seek support. For example, many men will ignore the signs and symptoms of serious physical illnesses like cardiovascular diseases or bowel cancer until they are acute, and this reluctance to seek early support is evident for mental health conditions too.

For many conditions, early intervention can reduce the likelihood of conditions becoming more serious as well as lead to better health outcomes, but men’s hesitancy to tackle their health concerns promptly means they are not benefitting in the same way that women are.

Christine Husbands commercial director for RedArc, says: “Added-value services will support an individual whether they reach out for help or are referred at any stage of an illness but we can’t stress enough how early intervention really is key. By identifying and providing effective early support, an individual’s longer-term health and wellbeing outcomes are significantly improved.”

Ignorance is not the root cause of a failure to seek help

There is a misconception that men are simply ignorant about their symptoms: whether for mental or physical health, however, RedArc’s experience highlights that most men usually have an awareness of a problem but prefer not to tackle it until they get to a point when they simply can no longer avoid it.

RedArc finds that the underlying reason for this reluctance to seek help is because men still feel they need to ‘cope’ and have a ‘breadwinner’ mentality, and are less likely to admit that they are struggling and are reluctant to take time off from work.

A partner is often spokesperson

Even when men reach a breaking point and concede the need for support, RedArc reports that it is not uncommon for a man to ask his partner to initially speak on his behalf – in part, driven by embarrassment and also because men are less practised in conversing on health matters. RedArc has had very few cases where a male partner is asked to discuss a health matter on behalf of their female partner.

Christine Husbands continued: “It’s important for men to understand that added-value support within benefits and insurances can offer early intervention, but communication also needs to include messages that will help more men feel comfortable in coming forward. This includes highlighting the confidentiality, longevity and personalisation of the service available.”