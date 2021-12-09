Redington offsets all historic emissions as it continues to progress climate action plan

Leading independent investment consultant Redington has today announced that it has successfully completed the offsetting of its historic direct and indirect carbon emissions.
Following an interview process of potential providers, Redington chose to partner with specialists BeZero Carbon to deliver this project. BeZero’s experts worked with Redington to calculate the carbon footprint for the period of 2006 to 2020 as well as to design and implement a tailored carbon-neutral offsetting strategy.
