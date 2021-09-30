Register now for Good Money Week 2021

Good Money Week has been running since 2005 and works to ensure that the hurdles faced by the public when looking to invest their money sustainably are surmountable.

Good Money Week will focus on supporting the industry to identify and overcome the barriers that prevent people managing their money sustainably, seeking actionable solutions and showcasing leadership in this space.

You will hear from industry experts covering the actions that IFAs, banks, asset managers and pension providers can do to make it easier for the public to manage their money sustainably.

The mornings of each day will be hosted virtually by UKSIF while afternoon sessions will be made up of roundtables and discussion groups hosted by Good Money Week sponsors, media partners, NGOs and community groups.

The week will be wrapped up with an in-person networking drinks on 13th October 2021.

Click here for more information and to view the current agenda

Or to register, please click here