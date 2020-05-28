As part of our strategic relationship with EISA, GB Investments presents a new essential webinar series we are calling ADVOCATE to build knowledge and confidence for advisers across a broad range of related topics affecting us right now.

We will be joined by leading industry experts who will discuss the existing state of play and the key issues for advisers to consider for their clients around approaches to risk, IHT and tax planning, in a forum designed to be educational and insightful.

We have invited IFAs who have extensive experience in investments in this area to join us and share their expertise in these discussions.

Register now for the Advocate EIS State of Play webinar, which will be taking place at 10am on Tuesday 2nd June.

The webinar will include a review of the tax year end, the current state of play and approaches to risk, whilst also exploring why now is the right time to be looking at EIS.

Chaired by Mark Brownridge, Director General of EISA, we will be joined by industry leaders to discuss opportunities for advisers and their clients in the space.

