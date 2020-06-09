As part of our strategic relationship with EISA, GB Investments presents a new essential webinar series we are calling ADVOCATE to build knowledge and confidence for advisers across a broad range of related topics affecting us right now.

We will be joined by leading industry experts who will discuss the existing state of play and the key issues for advisers to consider for their clients around approaches to risk, IHT and tax planning, in a forum designed to be educational and insightful.

We have invited IFAs who have extensive experience in investments in this area to join us and share their expertise in these discussions.

Last week, we kicked off with our first Advocate EIS webinar.

In case you missed it, click here for the full video.

Our next webinar in the series will take place at 10am on Tuesday 23rd June, with a focus on IHT, BR and tax planning.

The discussion will include:

Case studies

Insight from leading solutions providers

Solutions for clients whose estates put them over the residence nil rate band taper threshold

Clients with large ISA portfolios

Inheritance tax considerations

Chaired by Mark Brownridge, Director General of EISA, we will be joined by industry leaders to discuss opportunities for advisers and their clients in the space.