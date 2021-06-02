X

Register now for the MPS Webinar

Peter Carey
June 2, 2021
Events, News
Following on from the successful webinar we ran last year around MPS, we are delighted to announce that we will be hosting a follow up discussion.

Join us on Thursday 17th June at 10am for an in-depth discussion of the advantages for IFAs and their clients of using a Managed Portfolio Service.

Save the date and book your place now

The discussion will be chaired by Jonathan Gamble, Head of Intermediaries at ARC, who will be joined by expert speakers from Blankstone Sington and JM Finn.

To book a place with our panel of experts, click here.

