Following on from the successful webinar we ran earlier in the year around MPS, we are delighted to announce that we will be hosting a follow up discussion.

Join us on Thursday 12th November at 10am for an in-depth discussion of the advantages for IFAs and their clients of using a Managed Portfolio Service.

Save the date and book your place now

You will have the chance to hear from industry experts:

Jonathan Gamble, Director and Head of Intermediaries at ARC Research Limited, who will be chairing the discussion

Jim Stacey, Head of Intermediary Business Development at Aberdeen Standard Capital

Damien Lardoux, Head of Impact Investing at EQ Investors

Craig Hart, Client Relationship Manager at King & Shaxson

Freddy Colquhoun, Investment Director at JM Finn

Some key questions will be answered by our expert panel:

Is the model IFA wealth universe being commoditised?

How is the wealth and investment management world demonstrating value for money within the model investment universe?

Why use a DFM, and does it have to be a specialist firm?

What are the benefits of rebalancing model portfolios on a regular basis?

And most importantly, would having an MPS increase the value of your business?

Register now to join us for what will be an interesting and educational experience.