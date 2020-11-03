Following on from the successful webinar we ran earlier in the year around MPS, we are delighted to announce that we will be hosting a follow up discussion.
Join us on Thursday 12th November at 10am for an in-depth discussion of the advantages for IFAs and their clients of using a Managed Portfolio Service.
Save the date and book your place now
You will have the chance to hear from industry experts:
- Jonathan Gamble, Director and Head of Intermediaries at ARC Research Limited, who will be chairing the discussion
- Jim Stacey, Head of Intermediary Business Development at Aberdeen Standard Capital
- Damien Lardoux, Head of Impact Investing at EQ Investors
- Craig Hart, Client Relationship Manager at King & Shaxson
- Freddy Colquhoun, Investment Director at JM Finn
Some key questions will be answered by our expert panel:
- Is the model IFA wealth universe being commoditised?
- How is the wealth and investment management world demonstrating value for money within the model investment universe?
- Why use a DFM, and does it have to be a specialist firm?
- What are the benefits of rebalancing model portfolios on a regular basis?
- And most importantly, would having an MPS increase the value of your business?
Register now to join us for what will be an interesting and educational experience.