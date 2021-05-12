Register now for the webinar: Finding value in Fixed Income

Join us for a comprehensive webinar looking at modern Fixed Income strategies, opportunities and thinking.

Finding value in Fixed Income: Your invitation

Monday 17th May 2021 13:30 PM – 15:00 PM

The Covid-19 pandemic and its impact continue to dominate the news headlines as well as the investment decisions taken by asset allocators and investment managers.

The Accessing Fixed Income webinar seeks to explore how fixed income securities can be used effectively to diversify the risks within investment portfolios during these challenging market conditions.

Join us on Monday 17th May for an in-depth discussion from our panel of experts, where we will discuss:

• The current historically low interest rates

• Concerns about the threat of rising inflation and negative real returns

• Where can we find value in the bond markets?

• What are the various myths around fixed interest ETFs?

• Should we be concerned about how we assess credit risks?

• What are green gilts?

And, of course, there will be the opportunity to ask your own questions.

Click here to register