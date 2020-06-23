Click here to register for the MPS Webinar to hear from experts in the space, including Wayne Bishop, CEO of King & Shaxson Asset Management.

With over 27 years City experience in both London and Frankfurt, Wayne started the Ethical Asset Management service in 2002. He introduced active asset allocation and a positive return mentality to then predominantly UK based equity portfolios. He is the lead manager on the personal discretionary and model portfolio services. Having studied both Business and later Theology at University, he has a clear understanding of the need for successful businesses that contribute to the wellbeing of our planet and its entire population. Wayne is now CEO of King & Shaxson Asset Management.

How many ethical model portfolios do you have?

Why is active fund management important for ESG/ethical managed portfolios?

What levels of screening are required for your MPS and how is this serviced and managed ?

Congratulations on your 10 year MPS anniversary. How far has the ethical/SRI market changed since you launched your MPS service 10 years ago?

How do you see the SRI market evolving from where it is now?

Ethical/SRI funds have proved far more resilient in terms of their performance than non-ethical/SRI funds over the last 12 months. Why has this proved to be the case?

Why do you think advisors are moving away more and more from advisory to discretionary management services?

Do you offer MPS’s that range from light green to dark green – what are the key differences required at the MPS level?

