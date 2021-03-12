X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Regulator to probe Deloitte’s audits of Lookers

by
March 12, 2021
in News and Announcements
Share this story
Share this story

The UK accounting regulator has launched an investigation into Deloitte’s audits of Lookers, the car dealership chain that suffered an accounting fraud.
Lookers said in June 2020 an investigation had found £19m of profit overstatements covering several years. Grant Thornton carried out the investigation after Lookers discovered a £327,000 fraud carried out by one person over several years.

The fraud delayed Lookers’ 2019 results and forced it to suspend its shares. In November the company said profits were overstated by £25.5m over a number of years.

The Financial Reporting Council said its enforcement division would investigate Deloitte’s audits of Lookers for 2017 and 2018. The firm resigned as Lookers’ auditor after the company’s 2019 results.

Deloitte said: “We take this investigation seriously and are fully cooperating with the Financial Reporting Council. Audit quality is our priority and we are committed to maintaining the highest professional standards.”

Lookers is one of a series of accounting scandals at UK companies at recent years including Carillion and BHS, both of which collapsed. The failures raised questions about the rigour of audits performed by the big four accountants and in 2020 they were told to split off their audit practices by 2024.

The Financial Conduct Authority closed an investigation into possible mis-selling of financial products by Lookers on 2 March. The regulator did not fine Lookers but it said it was not happy with “the historic culture, systems and controls of the group”.

Today’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine