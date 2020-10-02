M&G invites you to join their webcast – Relaible Growth in Uncertain Times.

Join M&G’s webcast with Alex Araujo, manager of the M&G Global Listed Infrastructure Fund on Wednesday 7th October at 3pm. The event coincides with the 3 year anniversary of the fund.

2020 has proved a challenging environment for investors following the onset of Covid-19 and the subsequent rebound in equity markets characterised by a narrowness of leadership.

The outlook remains uncertain, however, and Listed Infrastructure offers clear attractions against that backdrop: the asset class remains a source of reliable and growing dividends, which in turn fuel the rising income stream we seek to provide for our clients.

As well as providing an update on what opportunities he sees in today’s market, Alex will touch on his portfolio and recent additions he has made in the Utilities area. He will also share his views on the upcoming US Election and the potential tailwind from higher infrastructure spending – regardless of who wins in November.

If you would like to listen in live, then you can register for the webcast here.