X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Renault sells Daimler stake for 1.14bn

by
March 12, 2021
in News and Announcements
Share this story
Share this story

France’s Renault said on Friday that it has sold its entire stake in German car maker Daimler for around 1.14bn as it looks to pay off debt.
The 1.54% interest was sold at 69.50 per share in a placement to investors by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process.

“The proceeds of this sale will allow the Renault Group to accelerate the financial deleveraging of its Automotive activity,” it said.

Renault added that its industrial partnership with Daimler remains unchanged and is not impacted by the stake sale.

Today’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine