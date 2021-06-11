X

X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Report laments Treasury’s ‘lack of curiosity’ over £34 billion public sector pensions says AJ Bell @Investcentre

Sue WhitbreadbySue Whitbread
June 11, 2021
in News
Share this story
Government Buildings
Share this story
  • The Treasury has been criticised for showing a ‘lack of curiosity’ about the impact generous public sector pensions have on staff retention (Public sector pensions (parliament.uk))
  • The Public Accounts Committee report also accuses officials of failing to adequately consider the effect of rising pension costs on employers and potential knock-on impacts on public services
  • In 2019/20, the four largest public sector pension schemes paid out pensions worth almost £34 billion – with more than £24 billion of this coming from the taxpayer

Tom Selby, senior analyst at AJ Bell, comments:

“While a ‘lack of curiosity’ might sound like a relatively mild accusation to land at the Treasury’s door, it is pretty staggering in the context of public sector pensions.

“Reforms first proposed a decade ago were designed to make these pensions more sustainable, yet they remain among the most generous available in the UK. In fact, guaranteed ‘defined benefit’ pensions like this have all but died out in the private sector because of the associated costs.

“Given the value of pensions paid out in 2019/20 from the four largest public sector schemes totalled nearly £34 billion – with almost £24 billion of this coming from the taxpayer – you would expect the Chancellor to take at least a passing interest in whether this huge outlay represents value for money.

“Those cost-saving reforms have also faced serious issues, with the Government losing an age discrimination court fight – the McCloud case – which will add an extra £17 billion to public sector pension costs.

“As these costs will need to be met by public sector schemes – rather than from taxpayers directly – they will inevitably act as a further drain on frontline services.

“And the kicker is that the Government was told in 2011 that offering transitional protections to older workers as part of the reforms which eventually led to the McCloud case risked breaching age discrimination rules – but went ahead and offered them anyway. As such, this mistake was both hugely costly and entirely avoidable.”

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine