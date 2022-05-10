X

Reset Connect: London Climate Action Week

Annie GomesbyAnnie Gomes
May 10, 2022
All the insights to be a champion for change in your business and industry at Reset Connect London, the leading sustainability & net-zero event for business, investors & innovators as part of London Climate Action Week.

Date & Venue: 28-29 June 2022 at ExCeL London

  • 100+ exhibitors
  • Dedicated conference programme with over 50 sessions
  •  6 feature hubs and networking on the show floor including Investor and Financial Advisor Hubs

Reset Connect London brings business leaders together with providers offering sustainability solutions and investors who can support you to finance them.

Register for free to the expo floor or book with code IfDc15 and save 15% on your delegate ticket.

Click here to view the whole programme

