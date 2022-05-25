X

Reset Connect London: early bird delegate registration pricing and partner specific artwork

Annie GomesbyAnnie Gomes
May 25, 2022
in Featured, News
With 6 weeks to go to the Reset Connect London: Climate Action Week, we hope you’re as excited as we are! The early bird discounts expire on the 25th of May. We wouldn’t want you miss out on finding net-zero business solutions, financing to implement them and insights from 100’s of leading sustainability experts and brands.

To get an additional 15% discount on top of the early bird £400 rate by using the code IfDc15 at registration.

Register here for a free visitor pass or discounted delegate pass.

Free Registration: provides access to the exhibition floor, 6 content hubs and the keynotes.
Paid Conference (delegation pass): provides access to the full programme of 150+ speakers, networking and the above.

Reset Connect London has started using the Gleanin marketing platform to promote, which makes it easy to share partner specific artwork with a unique link.

Simply click here and choose the image and post it. No login, no downloads and no hassle to share your partnership. This image is personalised to your partnership with Reset Connect London 2022 graphics, your logo and our pre-written copy.

