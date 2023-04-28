Business and Development

Retail and small investors join bondholder lawsuit against FINMA decision – Credit Suisse Bonds

by | Apr 28, 2023

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, the world’s largest litigation only international law firm, announces that it has partnered with five law firms around the world to extend the reach of its litigation arising from the cancellation of Credit Suisse AT1 bonds to small and retail investors in those bonds.

Quinn Emanuel is working with the following firms:

  1. United States – Wollmuth Maher & Deutsch
  2. United Kingdom – Keidan Harrison
  3. Singapore – Engelin Teh
  4. Gulf Cooperation Council – Global Advocacy and Legal Counsel
  5. Switzerland – Geissbühler Weber & Partners

This partnership follows the announcement on 21st April that Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan had been appointed to represent a group of Swiss and international investors which collectively owned over CHF 4.5 billion of Credit Suisse AT1 bonds.

 
 

Dennis Hranitzky, Head of Quinn Emanuel’s Sovereign Litigation Practice, said: “The unlawful action of FINMA has had devastating consequences on thousands of retail and small investors globally. While the headlines to date have focused on larger institutional holders, it is important to recognize the impact this has had on the savings of many individual investors who have been unlawfully deprived of their property rights and also deserve justice. Through this initiative, working with these partner firms, we can extend the reach of the bondholder group to the hundreds of retail investors who have reached out to us since the AT1 wipeout was announced.”

