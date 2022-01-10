X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Retail footfall drops as work from home guidance hits city centres

Caroline BartonbyCaroline Barton
January 10, 2022
in Economic News
Share this story
Share this story

Footfall at UK retail destinations fell last week, with Central London suffering the biggest decline amid work from home guidance, according to data released on Monday by retail analyst Springboard.
Footfall dropped 6% from the week before, with Central London seeing a 25.6% slump. The decline on local high streets was far more modest, however, with footfall in market towns down 2.8% and up 2% in Outer London.

Springboard said that despite work from home guidance, it was clear from the Central London “Back to the Office” benchmark that some employees did venture into the office. The benchmark, which tracks those areas of Central London closest to offices, fell 15.2%, and by 17.1% in regional city centres outside of the capital.

The overall 6% slump was driven mainly by high streets, which saw a 10.9% decline and shopping centres, which saw a 4.4% drop. Footfall at retail parks increased 2.9%.

Springboard said Footfall across UK retail destinations remained significantly lower than in the same week in 2019 – down 21.8% – but this “substantial gap” was mainly from high streets and shopping centres.

Diane Wehrle, Insights Director at Springboard said: “Somewhat inevitably – given that last week was the first return to work for many after the Christmas and New Year period, footfall declined from the week before. Indeed, this is a familiar result in the first week of the year, having occurred every year since 2011, and the magnitude of the drop in footfall last week was almost identical to that in the same week in 2019 and slightly lower than in the same week in 2020.

“However, the drop only occurred in high streets and shopping centres, whilst in retail parks footfall rose marginally from the week before which in part will have been driven by households replenishing groceries and household products. High streets bore the brunt of the drop in shopper activity, with the decline from the New Year week more than twice that in shopping centres, although to some degree shopping centre footfall may have been insulated by the great Christmas present return.”

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine