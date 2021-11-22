X

X

Retail footfall increases 4.1% as Christmas trading begins

Max BlackbyMax Black
November 22, 2021
in Economic News
Footfall across UK retail destinations increased week-on-week in the seven days ended 20 November as the Christmas trading period began in earnest.
According to retail experts Springboard, footfall in UK retail destinations rose 4.1% last week, with increases being seen on six out of seven days, a marked improvement when measured against the previous week’s 1.5% improvement.

In high streets, the increase was even greater at 6.2%, nearly double the rise of 3.3% in shopping centres and far ahead of the 0.4% uptick seen in retail parks.

There were also increases in footfall across all types of town centres last week, with the greatest rises in Central London at 8.3% and regional cities outside of the capital at 11.4% as shoppers gravitated to larger destinations where Christmas festivities had already commenced.

Springboard also pointed out that last week’s footfall uplift meant that the gap from 2019 continued to narrow to -12.4% from -14.8% in the week before but remained more than double the levels seen in 2020.

