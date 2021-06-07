X

Retail sustainable and responsible investment specialist Julia Dreblow to chair upcoming ESG webinar

Kim Wonnacott
June 7, 2021
Events, News
Register now and join us for a comprehensive webinar around ESG.

The power of ESG in investment portfolios: Your invitation

Thursday 10th June 2021 10:00 – 11:30

The discussion will be chaired by retail sustainable and responsible investment specialist Julia Dreblow, Director of SRI Services and founder of Fund EcoMarket.

Julia is a passionate advocate of the need for the financial services community to play its part in addressing climate change and other ESG challenges. She has been working to expand sustainable and responsible investment (SRI) since long before it was fashionable – having first become involved in the early 1990’s.

She has run her own business, SRI Services, since 2010.  Their focus is Fund EcoMarket a ‘whole of SRI market’ fund information database tool with related support. The website and linked app are designed for financial advisers but open to all. Both are free to use thanks to the support of 19 fund manager partners.

SRI Services also helps others build sustainability into their propositions through data provision and consultancy. Julia is also the technical author of the new PIMFA ESG Academy and working with TISA, the BSI and others as well as being a regular speaker and media commentator on this area.  She is also a director of the not for profit industry association UKSIF, who she also helped create Good Money Week (previously National Ethical Investment Week) during a previous stint on their board (2002-09).

Prior to running her own business Julia was responsible for the SRI and ethical investment area at Friends Provident, where she worked from 1996-2008.

This webinar is for Wealth Managers and Financial Professionals only. CPD certifiable.

