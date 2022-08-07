X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

Retirees suffer ‘torpor tax’ by failing to shop around for guaranteed income

Brandon RussellbyBrandon Russell
August 7, 2022
in News
Share this story
Retirement
Share this story

Accepting your own pension provider’s offer rather than actively seeking the best rate available to you is like being taxed extra by your provider for assuming they are offering a competitive deal, according to new warnings from retirement specialist Just Group in the attached press release.

Analysis shows that in the last two years the difference between the best and worst rates was up to 15% at times. On a £50,000 pension that would be £206 a month income instead of £180, equal to £7,800 extra income over 25 years.

Fully disclosing medical history plus personal information such as weight and alcohol consumption can also make a big difference through ‘personalised’ rates.

Stephen Lowe, group communications director at Just Group, said:The difference between the best and worst providers can be up to 15% a year extra income and the two-thirds of retirees likely to be eligible for extra due to medical conditions or lifestyle factors could enhance that further. Not shopping around for that extra income – cash that will be paid every month for as long as you live – is like accepting a ‘torpor tax’ that should enrage people who are losing out.”

This Week’s Most Read

Latest IFA Magazine Podcast Episodes

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow us on social media

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine