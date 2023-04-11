Reuters Events ESG Investment Europe Summit to Take Place 6-7 September in London 

Reuters, the world’s largest multimedia news provider, has announced the first release of the two-day, industry-leading Reuters Events: ESG Investment Europe 2023 summit, uniting all corners of the European finance community to deliver progress on net zero goals; steady portfolios against macroeconomic headwinds and geopolitical turbulence; and understand emergent focus areas from biodiversity risks and opportunities to sustainability-linked bond markets.

From 6-7 September 2023, Reuters Events: ESG Investment Europe will bring together 250 in-person attendees to hear from the world’s most influential asset owners, asset managers, policymakers, standard setters, regulators, solution providers, NGOs, and corporates from across finance and government as they reimagine what’s possible through sustainable, socially-conscious investing.

For the first time ever, ESG Investment will be part of the news provider’s inaugural IMPACT week – a series of events being held over two floors of Reuters’ London venue, hosting 1000+ live attendees, a broadcast capacity, and industry verticals spanning investment, business, and food and agriculture.

Developed in collaboration with Reuters’ award-winning newsroom, the ESG Investment Europe strand will offer a two-day array of testimonial and discussion panels, presentations, workshops, debates, and editorial fireside chats designed for the European financial community, by the European financial community, in response to the growing set of demands the world is placing upon them.

The in-person summit is built upon six intersecting topic pillars:

1. Quantifying biodiversity risk and nature-based opportunities

2. Accelerating action on net zero commitments

3. Developing market-fit regulation, reporting, and ratings

4. Boots on the ground engagement in developed and emerging markets

5. Future-proof fixed income options

6. Social materiality: aligning people, planet, and returns

Early speakers confirmed for the summit include:

· Eelco van der Enden, CEO, Global Reporting Initiative

· Marco Lambertini, Special Envoy (former Director General), Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF) International

· David Craig, Co-Chair, Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures

· Matt Christensen, Head of Sustainable Investing, Allianz Global Investors

· Rachel Elwell, CEO, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership

· Kerrie Waring, CEO, International Corporate Governance Network

· Lord Dominic Johnson, Minister of Investment – Department for Business and Trade, UK Government

· Councilor Roger Phillips, Chair of the Advisory Board, Local Government Pension Scheme

· Marcel Haag, Director – FISMA B, Directorate-General for Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union at the European Commission

· Leslie Johnston, CEO, Laudes Foundation

· Jacob Ehlerth Jørgensen, Head of ESG, SamPension

· Magdalena Håkansson, Head of ESG, AP1

· Desiree Fixler, Chair/Former Group Chief Sustainability Officer – DWS, VentureESG

· Pepijn Rijvers, Executive Vice President – Redefining Value, World Business Council on Sustainable Development

· Simone Utermarck, Director – Sustainable Finance, International Capital Market Association

· Dr Carmen Nuzzo, Executive Director – Transition Pathway Initiative, London School of Economics Global Climate Transition Centre

· Jacqueline Taiwo, CEO, Black Women in Asset Management

· Jasper Petit, Director of European Investments, BouwInvest

· Rosalind Kainyah MBE, Non-Executive Director, Founder, and Sustainability Expert, DiscoverIE Group/BTE Renewables/Lekela Power/Gem Diamonds/Kina Advisory

· Robert Adamczyk, Chief ESG Adviser/Member of EFRAG Expert Working Group, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

Testimonials from attendees and speakers at Reuters Events’ 2022 iteration of ESG Investment Europe congratulate the news provider for being “pioneers talking about ESG without any biases”, affirming that the summit “is a calendar fixture for keeping on top of the evolving frameworks and lexicon around impact and ESG, and a welcome chance to exchange new ideas and approaches.”

More information about ESG Investment Europe 2023 – including a full speaker list, agenda, and registration details – can be found on the event website: ESG Investment Europe 2022 (reutersevents.com).