Revisiting the world of Managed Portfolio Services 2021/22

Annie GomesbyAnnie Gomes
October 28, 2021
in Featured, News
In case you missed it, our 2021/22 comprehensive annual MPS report is available to download for all our Financial Adviser readers.

This report is revisiting the world of Managed Portfolio Services following the report from July 2020 and continues to provide advisers with sufficient knowledge and confidence to investigate the market of fund managers providing Managed Portfolio Services.

Researched and written by leading Compliance Consultant Tony Catt the report provides the widest single-source publication on MPS research in the sector.

Click to download your copy

And don’t forget to join us on Thursday 11th November for an in-depth discussion around selection and reporting in MPS. Register now

